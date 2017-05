They are celebrities and more often than not this is linked in many ways with their looks.

And when we are talking about looks we mean hot sexy bodies!

The trend these days is the big booties and twerking.

What do we mean?

Just click to enlarge!

Beyonce

Coco Austin

Iggy Azalea

Jennifer Lopez

Kim Kardashian

Jen Selter

Nicki Minaj

Irina Shayk

Sophia Vergara

Amber Rose