10 of the wierdest world records ever attempted! (photos)

What people will do for 10 minutes of fame…

People will do some pretty crazy things to get in the record books.

Though some world-record holders are physical anomalies — like the world’s tallest person, or the shortest — the Guinness Book of World Records is filled with some incredibly strange attempts.

In honor of these odd achievements, here are the 27 weirdest records broken by people around the world.

1,010 bikini-clad women pose on an Australian beach in 2007 to set a Guinness World Record for the largest swimsuit photo shoot to date. In 2011, they were outnumbered by 3,090 in China.



Hassan al-Zayyat shows off Quranic verses that he had copied by hand on 39- by 28-inch paper, aspiring to enter the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest handwritten Quran, in 2010.



In their attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the “Biggest Barbecue in the World,” about 30,000 people grilled 13,713 kilos of beef.



Chris “The Duchess” Walton holds the Guinness World Record for longest fingernails.



In 2012, these children took part in a peace march that attempted to set a Guinness World Record for being the largest gathering of people dressed as Mahatma Gandhi.



At 2,596 feet long, this dragon float made of paper, bamboo, and wood set the Guinness World Record in 2012 for being the longest parade float ever made. It was presented during the Lantern Festival in Gutian, China.



A Romanian woman wore a wedding dress with the longest train in the world during a Guinness World Record attempt in Bucharest.



In Bangkok, Thailand, these two attempted to break the record for the world’s longest kiss in 2013. The record then was 58 hours, 35 minutes, and 58 seconds.



Bees swarm around Gao Bingguo as he attempts to break the Guinness World Record for being covered by the largest number of bees.



This group of expecting moms practice yoga as they attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest prenatal yoga class. The current record is 553 participants.

source: businessinsider.com