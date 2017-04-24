10 places you must visit before they disappear (photos)

Earth is home to incredibly beautiful natural sites. But because of climate change and human carelessness, some of them are in danger of disappearing in the next 100 years — or even sooner.
From Patagonia’s glaciers to Africa’s Congo Basin, these threatened natural wonders span the globe.
The Seychelles
Because of beach erosion the islands are in danger of completely disappearing in the next 50 to 100 years.
Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania
Between the years of 1912 and 2007, Kilimanjaro’s ice sheet shrank by a whopping 85%.
The Mirador Basin and Tikal National Park, Guatemala
Illegal looting and forest burning could destroy this piece of Mayan civilisation
The Sundarbans, India and Bangladesh
Deforestation, pollution, and a strong dependence on fossil fuels have caused sea levels to rise, leading to the erosion of precious coastline
Patagonia’s glaciers, Argentina
Less rainfall and higher temperatures put the glaciers at risk
Zahara de la Sierra, Spain
Temperature rise and fall of rainfalls endangers wildlife and greenery
The Outer Banks, North Carolina
The shores of North Carolina are eroding
Madagascar’s forests
Predicted to disappear due to fires and mass deforestation
Glacier National Park, Montana
Glaciers decreased to fewer than 25 from 150
Venice, Italy
More severe floods in recent years are also contributing to the disappearance of the city of canals.
source: businessinsider.com