10 places you must visit before they disappear (photos)

Apr, 24 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Climate change and other factors put unique locations around the globe at risk

Earth is home to incredibly beautiful natural sites. But because of climate change and human carelessness, some of them are in danger of disappearing in the next 100 years — or even sooner.
From Patagonia’s glaciers to Africa’s Congo Basin, these threatened natural wonders span the globe.

The Seychelles

de2
Because of beach erosion the islands are in danger of completely disappearing in the next 50 to 100 years.
Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania

de3
Between the years of 1912 and 2007, Kilimanjaro’s ice sheet shrank by a whopping 85%.
The Mirador Basin and Tikal National Park, Guatemala

de4
Illegal looting and forest burning could destroy this piece of Mayan civilisation
The Sundarbans, India and Bangladesh

de5
Deforestation, pollution, and a strong dependence on fossil fuels have caused sea levels to rise, leading to the erosion of precious coastline
Patagonia’s glaciers, Argentina

de6
Less rainfall and higher temperatures put the glaciers at risk
Zahara de la Sierra, Spain

de7
Temperature rise and fall of rainfalls endangers wildlife and greenery
The Outer Banks, North Carolina

de8
The shores of North Carolina are eroding
Madagascar’s forests

de9
Predicted to disappear due to fires and mass deforestation
Glacier National Park, Montana

de11

Glaciers decreased to fewer than 25 from 150

Venice, Italy

de10

More severe floods in recent years are also contributing to the disappearance of the city of canals.

source: businessinsider.com

Tags With: