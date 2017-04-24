10 places you must visit before they disappear (photos)

Climate change and other factors put unique locations around the globe at risk

Earth is home to incredibly beautiful natural sites. But because of climate change and human carelessness, some of them are in danger of disappearing in the next 100 years — or even sooner.

From Patagonia’s glaciers to Africa’s Congo Basin, these threatened natural wonders span the globe.

The Seychelles



Because of beach erosion the islands are in danger of completely disappearing in the next 50 to 100 years.

Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania



Between the years of 1912 and 2007, Kilimanjaro’s ice sheet shrank by a whopping 85%.

The Mirador Basin and Tikal National Park, Guatemala



Illegal looting and forest burning could destroy this piece of Mayan civilisation

The Sundarbans, India and Bangladesh



Deforestation, pollution, and a strong dependence on fossil fuels have caused sea levels to rise, leading to the erosion of precious coastline

Patagonia’s glaciers, Argentina



Less rainfall and higher temperatures put the glaciers at risk

Zahara de la Sierra, Spain



Temperature rise and fall of rainfalls endangers wildlife and greenery

The Outer Banks, North Carolina



The shores of North Carolina are eroding

Madagascar’s forests



Predicted to disappear due to fires and mass deforestation

Glacier National Park, Montana

Glaciers decreased to fewer than 25 from 150

Venice, Italy

More severe floods in recent years are also contributing to the disappearance of the city of canals.

source: businessinsider.com