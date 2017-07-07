10 women who lived secret lives (video)

Living a double life is something that most of us associate with some Hollywood spy movie. However, there is a long history of women who have lead a double life for one reason or another. During the American Civil War, for example, many women wanted to join the military and fight but were forbidden. So they decided to pretend they were men in order to enlist. A woman named Sarah Emma Edmonds even received a military pension after her true identity was discovered. Jennie Hodgers, however, chose to live as a man even after leaving the armed forces and her secret wasn’t revealed until she passed away. Frances Clayton fought alongside her husband in the Civil War, disguised as a man. Here is a list of women who lived double lives.