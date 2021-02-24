1000 years of English literature to be scrapped as British university “decolonises” curriculum

The University of Leicester will stop teaching the great English medieval poet and author Geoffrey Chaucer in favour of modules on race and sexuality, according to new proposals.

Management told the English department that courses on canonical works would be dropped in favour of modules that “students expect” as part of plans now under consultation.

Foundational texts such as The Canterbury Tales and the Anglo-Saxon epic Beowulf would no longer be taught, under proposals to scrap medieval literature. Instead, the English faculty will be refocused to drop centuries of the literary canon and deliver a "decolonised" curriculum devoted to diversity. Academics now facing redundancy were told via email: "The aim of our proposals [is] to offer a suite of undergraduate degrees that provide modules which students expect of an English degree."