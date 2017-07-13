11 Seaside spots on Kos that cover all bases

Whether you’re a windsurfing, kitesurfing adrenaline junkie, a beach-bar connoisseur, a parent looking for family fun, or just a nature-lover in search of seaside tranquility, Kos has a beach for you.

NORTH

Tigaki

The village by the same name is one of the most frequented tourist resorts in Kos. Its vast, white sand and Blue Flag beach offers exceptional sunset views of the nearby islands of Pserimos and Kalymnos, while its shallow waters make it a children’s paradise. You may, however, come across nudists in the dunes near the salt pans. Big waves and an open sea attract many experienced windsurfers, while horseback riding is also an option at the Equestrian Club, located close by. • 11km from Kos Town

Marmari

With views to Pserimos and Plati islands, this long, sandy beach attracts large crowds of visitors from the surrounding hotels. Nonetheless, those seeking a quieter spot can always find privacy in the nearby dunes. The north wind creates ideal conditions for both windsurfers and kite surfers, while the shallow sea also makes Marmari perfect for families with children. • 15km from Kos Town

Mastichari

Near the harbor with ferries for Kalymnos, this vast, sandy beach is popular with families and couples residing in the nearby all-inclusive hotels. Mastichari easily lends itself to endless sea games and romantic sunset promenades. You can rent sun loungers and umbrellas at the Tam Tam beach restaurant and enjoy food and drinks in a pleasant and verdant environment. • 21.5km from Kos Town

Limnionas

If you’re looking for a break from the bustling crowds, this tranquil beach, located within a small bay north of Kefalos, is your answer. Naturally protected from strong winds, it is known for its wild and rocky scenery, its crystal waters and its seafood tavernas. Water sports are also on offer. • 41km from Kos Town

EAST

Lambi

Clear and shallow waters, 1km of sand and a nautical club offering sailing lessons to children and adults make this Blue Flag beach a favorite for families. Easily accessible by bicycle, thanks to a designated lane that runs along the coast, Lambi is also popular among youngsters who frequent the well-known Mylos Beach Bar to make use of its beach volleyball facilities, and to party. • 2.5km from Kos Town

Psalidi

Only 10 mins on the cycle path from Kos Town, Psalidi is located on a 16km coastline that is part of a preserved natural area. The beach is popular with windsurfers and water-skiers, as well as guests residing in the many large resorts overlooking the sea. Psalidi is also home to several fish tavernas and restaurants offering Greek and international cuisine. • 5km from Kos Town

Aghios Fokas

This Blue Flag, black shingle beach is famous for its deep blue waters and beautiful vistas across the sea to the city of Bodrum on the Turkish coast. Beach-goers can sunbathe for hours, enjoy the memorable sunsetsand eat healthy snacks at Fokas, a popular bar perched on the edge of the beach among lush vegetation, blending seamlessly with the natural surroundings. • 9km from Kos Town

SOUTH

Thermes

Hidden behind steep, otherworldly volcanic rocks, this tiny beach, also known as Embros Thermae or Therma, attracts people of all ages throughout the day – and even at night. The main draw is a naturally-formed thermal pool where water temperatures can be as high as 50°C. The seaside pool is big enough for up to 60 people and deep enough for swimming at one end – yet visitors should know that it often gets very crowded. The only way in and out is by donkey or on foot. A canteen stationed nearby provides refreshments. • 10km from Kos Town

Helona

This is a charming, tranquil beach where soft, white-gold sand shelves gently into the clear, warm waters. Look one way and you can see rolling cedar-covered hills; look the other way and you can spot Nisyros island. You can rent umbrellas and sun loungers and order snack and drinks at the nearby hotel beach bars. If you’re up for something livelier, the village of Kardamena – one of Kos’ busiest tourist spots – is just 4km away. • 30km from Kos Town

Polemi

Also known as Magic Beach, Polemi is located in the cove of Kefalos in the southern part of the island. The beach is popular with nature-loving vacationers, quiet types and nudists − all drawn by its white sand, cedar dunes, green waters and tranquility. • 32km from Kos Town

Paradise Beach

A trip to Kos would be incomplete without a visit to this black pebble, deep-blue water beach located on the cove of Kefalos. A paradise, as the name suggests, it is often referred to as Bubbles Beach because of the volcanic bubbles emerging from the sand some way offshore. There are many amenities on offer, including sun loungers, umbrellas, water sports and fish tavernas. • 36km from Kos Town

Kamila

With its dark-brown sand and calm cold waters, this off-the-beaten-track beach lies nested in a small bay surrounded by imposing rocks. Access to Kamila is via a dirt road, so jeeps and quad bikes are the preferable modes of transportation. • 36km from Kos Town

Aghios Stefanos

This is surely the island’s most-photographed beach, with the magnificent remains of old churches and the desolate, picturesque Kastriislet forming a perfect backdrop to crystal clear waters. Lush vegetation and white sand are just the icing on the cake. • 37km from Kos Town

Kamari

Although Kamari is a major resort drawing many Greek families, especially on Sundays, its 5km-long beach never becomes too crowded. Water sports enthusiasts will not be disappointed and food lovers will satisfy their palates at one of the many fish tavernas. During the hottest days of the summer, Kamari’s blue-green waters − perhaps the coldest on the island− provide a refreshing escape. • 39km from Kos Town

WEST

Aghios Theologos

Taking its name from the deserted church of Aghios Ioannis Theologos (St. John the Theologian), honored by locals with a festival every August 29th, this remote beach is perfect for sunbathing. The waters are ideal for windsurfing, especially if you’re a beginner. Beautiful creeks and rocky coves add to the magnificent scenery, while fresh fish can be enjoyed at the tavernas overlooking the shore. • 45km from Kos Town

Cavo Paradiso

This is the most remote beach on the island, but if you make the effort to get there you won’t regret it. There isn’t much by way of development although you will find some thatched umbrellas offering shade, as well as a canteen. Cavo Paradiso is mostly frequented by wave-chasing swimmers and couples looking for some quiet time or idyllic sunsets. • 50km from Kos Town

Source