11-year-old boy has higher IQ than Stephen Hawking and Einstein!

Though it is hard to believe but it’s true. Arnav Shrma, an 11-year-old Indian-origin boy living in the United Kingdom, has higher IQ than geniuses like Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. According to AIR News, Sharma has secured 162 points on a Mensa IQ test, two points higher than Einstein and Hawking.

This child prodigy hails from Reading town in southern England.

Sharma reportedly cleared the infamously difficult test a few weeks back with zero preparation.

The scores obtained by him in the exam, which primarily measures verbal reasoning ability, had put him in the top one percent of the nation in terms of IQ level, according to The Independent.

“The Mensa test is quite hard and not many people pass it so I did not expect to pass,” Sharma said.

“I took the exam at the Salvation centre and it took about two and a half hours,” he recalled, adding there were about seven or eight people there. A couple were children but the rest were adults.

Sharma said that he was not anxious before taking the test although he had not prepared for it.

Arnav’s mother Meesha Dhamija Sharma too kept her “fingers crossed” during the exam.

“At one-and-a-half years old I took him to India for a holiday to see his grandparents, his grandmother told me about him and said Arnav is going to do very well with his studies,” she said.

Meesha further said that it was not until he was two-and-a-half years old that she became aware of his mathematical prowess.

In recognition of his ability, Sharma, who studies in the Crossfields School on the outskirts of Reading, has been selected for Eton College and Westminster, both highly competitive and sought-after schools.

source