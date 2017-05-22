113 refugees and migrants arrive in northern Aegean island over weekend

113 refugees and illegal migrants landed on Greek islands in the northern Aegean Sea over the past 48 hours, according to authorities. 50 reached the island of Chios while 63 landed on Samos. Flows towards the island of Lesvos were zero over the same period. According to Genera Police Department of northern Aegean, there are currently 8,905 migrants and refugees hosted in organised camps and reception facilities, 3,148 on Lesvos, 3,918 on Chios and 1,839 on Samos. Greece has been struggling to accommodate the increasing number of third country nationals breaching its borders, as other EU member-states have refused to share the burden despite a the European Commission’s allocation plan.