12 Israelis accused of gang-raping teenage British tourist appear before court

Twelve male Israeli tourists held on suspicion of raping a 19-year-old British woman in Ayia Napa are appearing before a court in Famagusta on Thursday in a remand hearing that is being held behind closed doors because some are underage.

The 12 suspects covered their faces as they arrived at the courthouse in Paralimni amid a media frenzy.

Defence lawyers asked the court for the hearing to be held behind closed doors because some of the suspects were underage.

The 19-year-old filed a report to police on Wednesday, claiming she was raped by 12 men, all Israeli nationals, in the Ayia Napa hotel where she has been staying during her visit.

The suspects deny the allegation, claiming it had been consensual.

