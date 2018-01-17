12 killed in terrorist attack in Nigeria

At least 12 people were killed Wednesday in twin suicide bomb attacks in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri.

VOA’s Hausa service reports the explosions struck the Muna Garage area of the Borno state capital — a market used largely by internally displaced persons from a nearby camp.

At least one of the attackers was female, according to witnesses.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks, but the militant group Boko Haram frequently carries out attacks in the Muna Garage area, and also has been known to use young women and girls as suicide bombers.

Also, Wednesday, two Americans and two Canadians reportedly were kidnapped in Kaduna state, in central Nigeria, while travelling to the capital city of Abuja. The foreigners were ambushed by unknown gunmen, and two police officers were killed in the exchange, Reuters reported.

Boko Haram, an Islamic radical group that formed in Maiduguri, has killed more than 20,000 people in its nine-year insurgency.

source: voanews.com