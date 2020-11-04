18 new deaths from Covid-19 in Greece in past hours

Rumours of a possible total lockdown in Attica were dispelled by Government spokesperson Petsas

There were 18 new deaths related to Covid-19 in the past few hours in Greece, with all but of the victims suffering from some kind of underlying health condition.

This raises the country’s total death toll to 680. The victims were 11 men and 7 women, their ages ranging from 52 to 95.

Meanwhile, scenarios of a possible total lockdown for Attica have been floating around, even as soon as this weekend, while there are thoughts of banning travel regions.

However, the government was quick to dispel the rumours, as spokesperson Stelios Petsas told Open TV that there were no thoughts of a total lockdown in the Attica basin at this stage.

