12 refugees drown at Paxoi island

The Coast Guard has rescued 21 people so far

Twelve bodies of refugees and migrants have been collected so far from the sea southwest of the island of Paxoi in the Ionian Sea south of Corfu, Saturday.

The Coast Guard has managed to rescue 21 people who were on board the boat. The number of people aboard the boat has not yet ben determined.

The search and rescue operation is still in progress involving six port vessels and other nearby boats, while one Navy helicopter and two air force helicopters are also assisting in the search.

The weather where the tragedy occurred was fair.

The port authorities have instructed the vessel of the ANEK Olympic champion to sail to the area where the boat sank with refugees and migrants.