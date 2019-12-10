Multiple people dead as gunmen & police engage in intense gunfight in Jersey City (videos) (Upd.)

The officer was shot at a cemetery and injured in the shoulder before the two suspects then fled into a nearby bodega and barricaded themselves inside, police told local media.
Y’all pray for my city #JerseyCity there is a active shooter and one cop got hit… pic.twitter.com/tO7k2cJgjJ
— GT: a Majik FTB 🎩 (aFTB Creator Nba 2k) (@MajikFromXbox) December 10, 2019
Exclusive video from the scene of the active shooter in Jersey City.@BlueLivesNYC @ImperatriceV pic.twitter.com/WGmpYDaDhl
— NYC Blue Lives Photographer (@bluelivesphoto) December 10, 2019
Jersey City Task Force now responding pic.twitter.com/apFoqv77Hi
— Once Again RUfanEsq. (@fparisi14) December 10, 2019
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said its officers are among those responding to the incident. Local schools have been put on lockdown as the police operation continues.
Police warned on radio transmission that the suspects are shooting at anyone they see on the street, NJ.com reported. One officer was heard saying that gunfire begins each time a police officer attempts to move toward the bodega.
The two suspects reportedly arrived in the area in a U-haul van and are carrying “long guns.”
Breaking: @ATF_Newark Agents responding to reports of an active shooter in Jersey City, NJ. pic.twitter.com/lC48sne5ov
— ATF Newark (@ATF_Newark) December 10, 2019
One law enforcement source speaking to NBC New York described the attack as an “ambush.”
