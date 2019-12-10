Multiple people dead as gunmen & police engage in intense gunfight in Jersey City (videos) (Upd.)

Still not known if the attack is linked with terrorism

UPDATE: One officer and several civilians have been killed after shooters ambushed police before holing up in bodega and firing from behind the barricade in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Dozens of schools are on lockdown with snipers on roofs.
Police warned on radio transmission that the suspects were shooting at anyone they see on the street, NJ.com said.
One officer was heard saying that gunfire begins each time a police officer attempts to move toward the bodega.
A police officer has been shot and two suspects have barricaded themselves into a bodega in Jersey City, New Jersey. People are being advised to avoid the area and a dozen schools are on lockdown.

The officer was shot at a cemetery and injured in the shoulder before the two suspects then fled into a nearby bodega and barricaded themselves inside, police told local media.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said its officers are among those responding to the incident. Local schools have been put on lockdown as the police operation continues.

Police warned on radio transmission that the suspects are shooting at anyone they see on the street, NJ.com reported. One officer was heard saying that gunfire begins each time a police officer attempts to move toward the bodega.

The two suspects reportedly arrived in the area in a U-haul van and are carrying “long guns.”

One law enforcement source speaking to NBC New York described the attack as an “ambush.”

Source: rt, pt, cnn

