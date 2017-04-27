12 transport employees charged with embezzling 1 million euros!

The Greek corruption prosecutor has officially brought criminal charges against 12 employees of the Urban Rail Transport (STASY) of stealing takings from the transport company worth 1 million euros in 2015. The employees, who were responsible for transport tickets and cards, had allegedly embezzled money from the Athens Public Transport (OASA) and are facing serous penal charges by the corruption prosecutor. The accusations concern ordinary employees, as well as company executives who are facing charges of malicious embezzlement, felonious fraudulent certification, document misappropriation and breach of duty. The case reportedly reached the Prosecutor’s office after and anonymous complaint and revealed that the employees were systematically embezzling money from tickets and transport cards with the cover of some of their supervisors. The accused had also destroyed archival files while they were under audit to avoid being caught, while they proceeded to hold a fake internal audit to cover up their illicit activities which produced a 16,000 euro deficit.