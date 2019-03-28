13 branches of the “My Market” supermarket chain attacked within 10 minutes

According to the police, the attack was coordinated as it was held between 3 and 3:10′ at dawn

A barrage of attacks on branches of the My Market supermarket chain occurred in the early afternoons in Attica.

The still unknown perpetrators caused damage to a total of 13 branches, including Glyfada, Nea Smyrni, Kerameikos, Pagkrati, Ilion, Sepolia.

The perpetrators used hammers to cause damage to the shop glasses while in some cases they threw paint.

The police has apprehended three people without yet having clarified whether they related to the attacks.