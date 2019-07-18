13 dead in fire in Japanese anime studio (videos)

At least 13 were killed and dozens injured in Kyoto, Japan as a result of arson at a three-story building that houses a famed animation studio. The suspect was detained by police.
A 41-year-old man allegedly poured a flammable liquid inside the Kyoto Animation Studio HQ before setting it on fire. The suspect was also injured in the incident and was taken to hospital. No details were provided about his identity.
Some witnesses heard the suspect screaming ‘Die!’ as he was setting the building on fire, according to police.
The incident occurred around 10:30 am local time (1:30 am GMT). Videos and photos of the incident show a thick pillar of white smoke billowing from the badly scorched building while raging fire can be seen devouring it from the inside.
source: rt.com
