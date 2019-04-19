13 killed & 16 injured as church collapses in South Africa

Author: Thema Newsroom

The collapse occurred due to heavy rainfall

According to information coming from South Africa, a church in the province of KwaZulu Natal collapsed during a service due to heavy rainfall in the area.

A brick wall of the Pentecostal church in the city of Empangeni collapsed at the start of Easter services killing at least 13 people died and 16 were wounded.

