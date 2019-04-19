13 killed & 16 injured as church collapses in South Africa

According to information coming from South Africa, a church in the province of KwaZulu Natal collapsed during a service due to heavy rainfall in the area.
A brick wall of the Pentecostal church in the city of Empangeni collapsed at the start of Easter services killing at least 13 people died and 16 were wounded.
13 people killed, 29 injured after church collapses at start of Easter service at a Pentecostal church in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/Mk5m3QabXI
