130,000 rapid Covid-19 tests sent to Hospitals and Health Centres

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said that 130,000 rapid Covid-19 tests were sent yesterday to all the Hospitals and Health Centres across the country, in order to facilitate and speed up the examination process, which must be carried out on the medical staff, as well as to the ER units, the patients, and all those in need.

Speaking to state broadcaster ERT on Thursday, the Minister of Health appealed to the elderly and vulnerable groups who are most at risk to be especially careful.

also read

Another Christian Monastery to open as a Mosque in Turkey

Khloe Kardashian has Covid-19 (video)