15 refugees land in Mykonos (photo)

A total of 15 refugees and illegal migrants were left on the shores of the cosmopolitan island of Mykonos in the early hours of Wednesday. The Greek coastguard were taken aback when they discovered 9 men and 6 women stranded by human traffickers on the beach of Merchia. It is the second incident in 20 days after April 6. One of the women said she wanted to reach Sweden where her husband was waiting for her, while a second woman said her final destination was the USA. The 15 refugees are currently being hosted at a centre that belongs to the Mykonos coastguard. Protothema.gr got access to the area where they are being hosted.