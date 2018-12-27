15 vehicles that are ready for the apocalypse (photos)

Does the end of the world scare you? Here are 15 cars you can use to deal with it

There have been many prophecies about the end of the world, and the years to come will almost certainly reveal even more. We, at Motor1.com, don’t want to be the prophets of misfortune; on the contrary, we’d like to be optimistic and to think that the world won’t end, even though mankind seems to be destroying the very house it lives in.

It is undeniable, however, that climate change is in front of everyone and the consequences might well be heavy for motorists. Having said that, you never know what’s around the corner. There is a way to prepare for the worst, so we gathered at least 15: pick-up trucks with six wheels, for example, or armoured SUVs.

Go ahead, take your pick, and scroll through our selection of cars that are ready for the apocalypse.

Avtoros Shaman 8×8



4×4? Amateur stuff. The Avtoros Shaman is an 8×8 professional. Perhaps the engine isn’t all that exciting – it’s a 170-horsepower turbocharged diesel – but the rest is unbelievably brilliant.

With an eight-wheel-drive powertrain and “problematic” aerodynamics, to say the least, the fuel consumption is frankly terrible, but the escape from the floods, rivers, or landslides will be safe thanks to the fuel tank with a capacity of 270 litres. In short, you could reach up to 834 miles before you would need to stop.

1958 Land Rover Cuthbertson



If it’s off-road, few (perhaps none) can beat the legendary Land Rover Defender. Imagine the iconic Land Rover then add tracks. Calling it unstoppable is an understatement.

You won’t be going anywhere fast, though, because its maximum speed is 19.8 miles per hour. Aside from its monstrous beauty, the original vehicle was designed and built directly by Land Rover in the fifties.

GPV Coronel 8X8



There are off-roaders that are totally capable of wading through rivers and crossing rocks, then there’s this: the GPV Colonel 8×8. It’s pretty much an armoured personnel carrier, and it can roll over vans or any other cars as if they were fog banks. Yes, you read that correctly.

This road-legal 8×8 has the capability to cut down 12-inch thick walls. So, landslides and lava floods aren’t going to be a problem.

BRABUS 850 Buscemi Edition



Built on the previous-generation of the Mercedes-AMG G63, this SUV lacks only the artillery to face the final day of judgment.

The Brabus 850 Buscemi Edition costs €410,000 plus VAT (just under £368,000 at the current exchange rates), but it is undoubtedly the most elegant and snobbish way to deal with the apocalypse, thanks to the careful hands of the Californian designer Jon Buscemi. Its twin-turbo 6.0-litre V8 petrol engine delivers 850 hp and 1,069 lb-ft of maximum torque. So, don’t be surprised by its maximum speed, which is rated at 162 miles per hour.

Jeep Geiger-Willys



Military-style aesthetics, a motorised winch on the front bumper, steel wheels painted in the body colour and, under the bonnet, a 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 petrol engine that produces 285 horsepower – that’s the Jeep Wrangler Willys by Geiger Cars.

Unlike the other “crazy” cars on this list, this is much more realistic. But Geiger Cars only built 10 of these, and each costs around €68,900 (roughly £62,000).

Inkas Sentry MPV



It isn’t a tank, but it is utterly enormous. The Inkas Sentry MPV measures 5.76 metres in length and its occupants (from four to six depending on the interior design) can be assured of safety thanks to its BR7 armour level, four-wheel drive, and 20-inch ground clearance.

The engine? An eight-cylinder 6.7-litre unit, which generates up to 395 horsepower and 800 pound-feet of torque.

Technoimpulse Rocket Z



It seems strange that a vehicle with a 2.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces just 82 horses and 170 lb-ft of torque should be called ‘Rocket’, but that’s exactly what’s happened here.

The Technoimpulse Rocket Z is made in Russia and it offers four-wheel drive with a differential lock, as well as an automatic tyre inflation system. Entry and departure angles are 52 degrees, while the ground clearance is 60 cm.

Hennessey VelociRaptor 6×6



If you look at four-wheeled cars and think ‘Hmmm, not enough wheels’, the Hennessey VelociRaptor 6×6 is the pick-up made especially for you.

Of course, it isn’t cheap: the price is slightly less than $300,000 (£236,000), but this version of the famous Raptor is all worth it, starting with the 3.5-litre V6 turbocharged engine that produces over 600 horsepower.

Torsus Praetorian



Basically, the Torsus Praetorian is an authentic off-road vehicle, but it can carry 35 people 40 cm from the ground and through up to 70 cm of water.

In addition to the specific tyres and front winch, it also has a 6.9-litre turbodiesel engine, which produces 239 horsepower and 682 pound-feet of torque, giving it a maximum speed of 73 miles per hour. Not bad for an off-road bus.

Manhart MHX6 Dirt²



If you’re thinking of a vehicle to to face the apocalypse, the BMW X6 probably won’t top of the list. However, this version of the X6 could very well make its way into your reckoning

The Manhart MHX6 Dirt churns out 888 horsepower and 885 pound-feet of torque. The suspension is taken care of by KW, complemented by BF Goodrich off-road tyres, LED lights, a winch, and two snorkels. Beastly.

Nissan 370Zki



Picture the scene. You’re in post-apocalyptic Siberia and your only vehicle is a V6-powered rear-drive Nissan 370Z sports car. Straits haven’t been this dire since the late 1970s. But there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. This is no ordinary Nissan 370Z – this is the 307Zki, and it’s going to save your life.

Well, that would be true if it had ever been built. This is a concept car designed for the Chicago Auto Show and fitted with skis instead of wheels. We can’t imagine a better snowmobile-beater.

Rezvani Tank



If the danger comes from human beings, well, the Rezvani Tank Military Edition should be the car for you. It can take on bullets, bombs and trails, and it packs an optional 707-horsepower Hellcat V8 under the bonnet. Oooof.

More importantly, though, it’s equipped with the following: B7-rated glass armour (which is supposedly quite good), level-seven ballistics protection (also apparently quite good), thermal night vision, a firewall, reinforced suspension, a smoke screen, and even bomb protection. The price? That’ll be $295,000, or about £232,000 in Church of England.

Partisan One



There are shades of Top Gear’s ‘Geoff’ electric car in the Partisan One’s angular styling, but it seems considerably more substantial. The makers are so confident in its longevity that it has a 100-year guarantee and the bodywork is designed for survival in a battlefield, what with its plethora of armoured panels.

It may look strange, but who cares when it’s the only thing capable of moving through the barren and radioactive wasteland?

Pal-V Liberty



Who said these vehicles had to be land-based? If the ground’s contaminated, you want to be a good few hundred feet above it. And you can do so with the Pal-V Liberty – an incredible two-seat flying machine propelled through the sky by a pair of Rotax engines.

The top speed is 112 miles per hour in the air, so it’ll get you from A to B very quickly and you won’t have to worry about broken roads at all. Need one? Prices start at $399,000, or around £313,500.

Toyota Land Rover FJ40 Hot Road



It is no coincidence that this Hot Rod came from a rugged, hirsute country like South Africa. It is based on a 1976 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40, and it won’t stop for anything or anyone.

More than 1,200 hours have been invested in its development, with improvements including a Lexus V8 that’s been bolted into the back. That sends its 300 horsepower might to the wheels through the matching Lexus five-speed automatic.

