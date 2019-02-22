15+1 of the “quirkiest” hotels in the world, as voted by TripAdvisor users (photos)

There are a number of categories that users of online tourism platform TripAdvisor weigh in on with their reviews.

Ranging from categories like the most romantic hotels, the most traditional boutique accommodations, the best beaches, family friendly restaurants etc, their opinions can drive traffic to those specific places and influence potential travellers’ decisions about which destinations to visit.

One of the strangest categories they were called on to chime in on was the Most unique hotels around the world.

This is the list of the quirkiest hotels, according to the reviewers.

source: tripadvisor.com