Bombshell Anastasia Giousef in a gym (video-photos)

Anastasia Giousef is one sexy dancer/show girl. The Egyptian bombshell entertainer is taking part in an internet reality show called “It’s My Life” and the most recent shoots took place in a gym in Lykonos, where she is showing the viewers how she manages to keep her physique in perfect shape to show off her sensual dance moves on stage.
Vamos Patra🏍❤😚στο μοναδικο 🏍Patras motor Show με Underground PMS στο Veso mare και το βράδυ θα είμαι στο 💚Level Νέα Μάκρη.💋💋Ότι δίνεις παίρνεις σε αυτήν την ζωή…Σταση 69😚😙
Ένα βίντεο που δημοσίευσε ο χρήστης Anastasia Giousef (@anastasia_giousef) στις