Bombshell Anastasia Giousef in a gym (video-photos)

Jan, 31 2017 Author: newsroom

Egyptian beauty

Anastasia Giousef is one sexy dancer/show girl. The Egyptian bombshell entertainer is taking part in an internet reality show called “It’s My Life” and the most recent shoots took place in a gym in Lykonos, where she is showing the viewers how she manages to keep her physique in perfect shape to show off her sensual dance moves on stage.

Φιλάκια από την όμορφη Καστοριά αστερακια💋💋💋

Ένα βίντεο που δημοσίευσε ο χρήστης Anastasia Giousef (@anastasia_giousef) στις

