18 reasons I will attend the Macedonian rally in Athens (video)

The organisers of Sunday’s rally in defence of historical Macedonia, the Greek Macedonia, released a video urging Greeks to attend the protest in Athens at Syntagma Square. The video puts forward 18 arguments why someone should show up at the protest against the Prespes Agreement like “Nothing is over”, or “I will go because I know”.



The deal was submitted to the Greek parliament today, as the draft ratification bill was uploaded on the official website of the House.

Organisers predict the number of protesters will exceed any previous rally on the matter.