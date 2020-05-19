19 unanswered questions from Game of Thrones that still drive us mad!

While there’s no denying the show was a cultural phenomenon, many fans were left more than a little miffed by its conclusion

After eight seasons, Game of Thrones came to an end exactly a year ago today – with the final ever episode racking up an impressive 19.3 million views in the US alone.

While there’s no denying the show was a cultural phenomenon, many fans were left more than a little miffed by its conclusion.

Some were so dismayed by the final episodes that they even started a petition calling for showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to remake the entire final season.

Needless to say, their calls were not answered and many (us included) are still reeling from what went down.

Here are just 19 of the many unanswered questions that we’re still scratching our heads over…

1. What was the point of the White Walkers?

After dedicating years of our lives to the show, we expected to get a little more of an explanation about the White Walkers.

From the very moment they were first mentioned, the Night King and his army of the living dead were teased as enigmatic, mysterious creatures who posed an apocalyptic threat to humankind.

But when the Living Army finally faced the Army of the Dead, the confrontation was dealt with in just one episode – with the Jon Snow-led men triumphing over the Night King, and the White Walkers’ story being brushed to the side as we followed Daenerys Targaryen’s descent into madness instead.

Yes, there are snippets of information peppered throughout the series – including the fact dragonglass can defeat them and it was the Children of the Forest that created them in the first place – and, we have to admit, Arya Stark killing the Night King was pretty epic. But after a lot of hype and Jon spending his whole existence trying to get people to rally together to fight the force of evil, it was incredibly anticlimactic.

