1st VIDEO of captured and injured Indian pilot released by Radio Pakistan

Radio Pakistan has released the first footage of an Indian pilot captured after his aircraft was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) when it entered their airspace.

The PAF says it shot down two Indian aircraft, one of which fell inside Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while others fell inside Indian-administered Kashmir. In the video, the arrested Indian pilot is seen giving his name and rank number to the Pakistani officials questioning him.

Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said two fighter jets had been shot down, and three pilots captured. The Pakistani government’s official Twitter account named the pilot in the footage as Wing Commander Indian Air Force Abhinandan.

“Today, Pakistan Air Force undertook strikes across Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace,” the Foreign Ministry said. “If India is striking at so-called terrorist backers without a shred of evidence, we also retain reciprocal rights to retaliate against elements that enjoy Indian patronage while carrying out acts of terror in Pakistan.”

