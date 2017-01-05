2 injured after gunmen attack restaurant in Constantinople

At least two people were injured in a gun attack on a restaurant in Istanbul’s Fatih district yesterday afternoon. The Turkish police has not arrested any suspects yet.

The incident happened at around 5:30p.m. local time, who reported that two people approached the restaurant in a car and started shooting after getting out of the vehicle.

The owner of the restaurant, Osman Y. was wounded in the assault, while a passerby, was hit in the chest.

It is still not clear what the motives of the attack are, but sources from the Turkish police say that it is probably not related with terrorism.

Istanbul was shaken by a mass shooting on New Year’s Eve at the Reina nightclub in the popular Otakoy district when an armed man shot and killed at least 39 people, and injured 65 others.

Turkish officials say they have established the identity of the shooter, who is still being sought by police.