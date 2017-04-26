2 tons of Pepsi spills on Russian roads (videos-photos)

A 300 sq meter storage facility belonging to PepsiCo collapsed in the south-western Russian town of Lebedyan, leaving two workers stuck in an elevator 38 meters up in the air.

“According to preliminary information, one of the men was injured,” the deputy head of the local authorities, Valeriy Golovan, told NTV.

The collapse resulted in tons of fruit juice spilling out into the neighboring streets and eventually flooding into the Don River.

“The two stranded workers are being rescued now. Everyone else has been evacuated, no one was hurt,” a PepsiCo representative told Vedomosti.

source: rt.com