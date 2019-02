Modern-day women, at least in the West, can be dynamic professionals, occupying leading positions in any field they chose to get involved in, excelling in all jobs, be it in the field of science, technology, public affairs etc.

As can be clearly illustrated in the following contrasting photos of women in and out of their military uniforms, they remain equally desirable no matter the attire they chose to garb themselves in. Check them out and see if you can decide: With or without a uniform?