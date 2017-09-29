20 iconic Greek Playboy covers (photos)

Sep, 29 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Beauties from the 60s to the modern era

Related

The first top tier Greek celebrity to pose naked for Playboy was late Zoe Laskari back in 1985 in a very artistic photo-shoot beside the ancient ruins on the island of Delos. She was 41 at the time and was reportedly paid 15 million drachmas to take her clothes off. Once she had taken the plunge, many famous Greek women followed, including big time cinema stars of who had reigned in the 60s, like Maro Kontou, Mary Chronopoulou Maria Ioannidou etc), as well as popular singers like Angela Dimitriou, Katerina Staniissi, Andzi Samiou etc and well known models and winners of beauty pageants (Isabella Darra, Noni Dounia, Niki Kartsona and others), even some who wanted to show off their new boob jobs like Ismini Kalesi and Konstantina Michail among others. Here is a quick list of some of the most famous ones that were on the iconic magazine’s cover.

20. Niki Kartsona

pl20

19. Pepi Tsesmeli

pl19

18. Maggie Charalambidou

pl18

17. Noni Dounia

pl16

16. Isabella Dara

pl17

15. Gogo Mastrokosta

pl15

14. Ismini Kalesi

pl14

13. Konstantina Michail

pl13

12. Christina Pappa

pl12

11. Nena Chronopoulou

pl11

10. Angela Gerekou

pl10

9. Vana Barba

pl9

8. Angie Samiou

pl8

7. Katerina Stanisi

pl7

6. Angela Dimitriou

pl6

5. Maria Ioannidou

pl5

4. Eleni Erimou

pl4

3. Maro Kontou

pl3

2. Mary Chronopoulou

pl2

1. Zoe Laskari

pl1

Tags With: