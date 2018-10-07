20 killed in limousine crash in New York

It remains whether all the victims were in the vehicles or pedestrians

Twenty people are dead following a horrific limousine crash in update New York on Saturday.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred just before 2 pm at the intersection of State Route 30 and State Route 30A.

Local officials said the limo was speeding down a hill and crashed into bystanders in front of the popular Apple Barrel County Store in Schoharie.

The SUV-style stretch limousine was reportedly carrying a party on the way to a wedding reception when it collided with the other vehicle.

It remains unclear how many victims were inside the vehicles, and how many pedestrians were killed outside the store.

Witnesses said several bodies could be seen on the ground outside the store.

Authorities have not yet released the victims’ names.