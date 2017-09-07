20 most beautiful countries in the world (photos)

Rough Guide readers voted Scotland the most stunning place on the planet, edging out Canada and New Zealand to take the top spot, The Sun reports.

The listing asks: “Who can deny that these wild beaches, deep lochs and craggy castles are some of the most wonderful and beautiful sights in the world?”

And with Scotland home to so much natural beauty and historic interest, it’s hard to disagree.

“We are delighted that Scotland has received this remarkable accolade from Rough Guide readers, but of course it will not be a surprise to anyone who has encountered our wonderful country,” Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said.

New Zealand came third in the readers’ poll. Canada was second, England was seventh and the United States ranked ninth.

However, it really isn’t hard to see why Scotland took the top spot — among the most stunning destinations in the country is Glen Coe, a volcanic site of great natural beauty and scientific interest.

The high point for many visitors, literally, is Buachaille Etive Mor, a mountain at the head of Glen Etive in the Highlands of Scotland.

But if you’re looking for more man-made beauty, then the Necropolis cemetery in Glasgow is one of the most awe-inspiring places in Scotland.

THE WORLD’S MOST BEAUTIFUL COUNTRIES

1. Scotland

2. Canada

3. New Zealand

4. Italy

5. South Africa

6. Indonesia

7. England

8. Iceland

9. USA

10. Wales

11. Slovenia

12. Mexico

13. India

14. Finland

15. Switzerland

16. Peru

17. Norway

18. Ireland

19. Croatia

20. Vietnam

source: news.com.au

thesun.co.uk