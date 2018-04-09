Aegean Airlines voted best regional company in Europe in 2018 TripAdvisor awards

Singapore Airlines was the best airline in the world for 2018

Aegean Airlines has won the distinction of the best regional airline company in Europe for 2018, according to the Travellers’ Choice Awards of the largest travel platform in the world, TripAdvisor.

Award winners are chosen by the millions of online users of Tripadvisor from around the world and distinctions are awarded on the basis of an algorithm that takes into account the quantity and quality of these reviews over a 12-month period on TripAdvisor Flights.

Awards were also handed out on the basis of the level of airline services. Aegean was among the top in Europe in the Economy Class category, with Jet2.com being the best airline. The winner of the First Class Europe prize was Lufthansa, Aeroflot won Business Class Europe and Virgin Atlantic Premium Economy Europe.

This is the second time TripAdvisor announced awards in the category of the best airlines, with the this year’s awards including distinctions to 69 airline companies from around the globe for the excellent service and value they offer to travellers.

The best airlines in Europe are:

Large airlines

Virgin Atlantic Airways – Best Big Air Carrier

Aeroflot

Austrian Airlines

Finnair

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Lufthansa

S7 airlines

SAS

Swiss International Air Lines

Turkish Airlines

Regional Airline companies

Aegean Airlines – Best Regional Airline company

Air Malta

Edelweiss Air

Germany Airlines

Low-Cost Airlines

Jet2.com – Best Low-Cost Carrier

Blue Air

Thomas Cook Airlines Scandinavia

Singapore Airlines was the best airline in the world for 2018, followed by Air New Zealand, Emirates, Japan Airlines (JAL), EVA Air, Southwest Airlines, Jet2.com, Qatar Airways, Azul and Korean Air.