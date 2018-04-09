Aegean Airlines voted best regional company in Europe in 2018 TripAdvisor awards

Related
Aegean Airlines has won the distinction of the best regional airline company in Europe for 2018, according to the Travellers’ Choice Awards of the largest travel platform in the world, TripAdvisor.
Award winners are chosen by the millions of online users of Tripadvisor from around the world and distinctions are awarded on the basis of an algorithm that takes into account the quantity and quality of these reviews over a 12-month period on TripAdvisor Flights.
Awards were also handed out on the basis of the level of airline services. Aegean was among the top in Europe in the Economy Class category, with Jet2.com being the best airline. The winner of the First Class Europe prize was Lufthansa, Aeroflot won Business Class Europe and Virgin Atlantic Premium Economy Europe.
This is the second time TripAdvisor announced awards in the category of the best airlines, with the this year’s awards including distinctions to 69 airline companies from around the globe for the excellent service and value they offer to travellers.
The best airlines in Europe are:
Large airlines
Virgin Atlantic Airways – Best Big Air Carrier
Aeroflot
Austrian Airlines
Finnair
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
Lufthansa
S7 airlines
SAS
Swiss International Air Lines
Turkish Airlines
Regional Airline companies
Aegean Airlines – Best Regional Airline company
Air Malta
Edelweiss Air
Germany Airlines
Low-Cost Airlines
Jet2.com – Best Low-Cost Carrier
Blue Air
Thomas Cook Airlines Scandinavia
Singapore Airlines was the best airline in the world for 2018, followed by Air New Zealand, Emirates, Japan Airlines (JAL), EVA Air, Southwest Airlines, Jet2.com, Qatar Airways, Azul and Korean Air.