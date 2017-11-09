2018 World Cup qualification round: Croatia – Greece 4-1 (FINAL)

First match for the qualification rounds in the 2018 World Cup finals

The “time of the truth” has come for the Greek National Football Team, which is currently facing Croatia in the first match for the qualification rounds in the 2018 World Cup finals, with the rematch being held on Sunday night in Karaiskakis Stadium.

The first half didn’t start well for Greece which finds itself losing 2-0.

The first goal was a penalty at 13′ with Luka Modrić after a terrible mistake by the Greek goalkeeper Karnezis.

The second goal for Croatia was beautiful and it came just 6 minutes later, at 19′ with Kalinić.

The Greek team had only a couple of good chances after that, but at 30′ Papastathopoulos scored for Greece bringing some hope for his team.

However, Croatia responded fast and scored again with Perisic at 33′ for the 3-1.

Just as the 2nd half begun the Croatians scored again with Kramaric at 49′ for the 4-1.