2019 European Parliament Election Exit Polls

Major opposition party New Democracy (ND) appears to be on its path to recording substantial victory over the ruling SYRIZA party in the European Parliament elections, according to the Exit Poll:

ND 32-36

SYRIZA 25-29

KINAL 7-9

ΚΚΕ 5-7

Golden Dawn 5-7

Greek Solution 2,5-4,5

Democracy in Europe Movement 2025, or DiEM25 2,5-4,5

Union Centrists 1-2

River 1-2

ANEL 1-2

According to the exit poll aired by public broadcaster ERT carried out by Kappa Research:

ND 30.5-33.5

SYRIZA 25,5-28,5

KINAL 6-8

GD 6-8

KKE 5-7

Greek Solution 2.5-3.5

DieM25 2.5-3.5

Union Centrists 1-2

River 1,5-2,5

ANEL 1,5-2,5

Greens 1-2

Popular Unity 1-2

The official results are expected to be finalised between 9 and 10 pm.