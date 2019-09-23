2019 Rugby World Cup: The most successful nations (infographic)

Rugby union is far from being a popular sport in Greece. But the rough sport has a huge and dedicated following in the rest of the world, with more European countries embracing. On September 20, the 2019 Rugby World Cup kicked off in Japan and drew the attention across the globe.

Among the favourites at the Rugby World Cup are New Zealand, with three titles to their credit, including the last two editions, South Africa (two-time world champion) and England, the only European nation to have won the trophy. Australia is another powerhouse, which despite it recent slump form cannot easily be written off.

The French team, which disappointed during the last 6 Nations tournament, is one of the teams with the least successful track record during the tournament. Out of six semifinals played, they reached the finals three times but took home zero trophies.

The Rugby World Cup is taking place this year for the eighth time. It’s the first time it is coming to an area outside the traditional rugby-playing nations.

source statista