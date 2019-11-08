2019 to be top wine production year in a decade for Northern Greece

The weather conditions that prevailed in N. Greece between from summer until October have played a crucial role in this year’s excellent vintage

Experts recently announced that 2019 will be one of the best — if not the best — year in a decade in terms of the quality of Greek wines produced in the northern part of the country, according to greekreporter.com.

As is largely known, a large number of factors, both those that are controllable and uncontrollable, shape the quality of any region’s annual wine production.

Nevertheless, the weather is one of the most important elements, leading either to years of excellent wine quality — or years of a more mediocre product.

The weather conditions that prevailed in Northern Greece between the start of summer, 2019 until September and October have played a crucial role in this year’s excellent vintage.

The rainy weather which prevailed in northern Greece in June and the first days of July, combined with the sunny and dry weather of the rest of the growing period, offered vines the chance to develop qualities that enabled the creation of an outstanding crop of winemaking grapes.

