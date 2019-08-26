2019 university exam entry results available on Tuesday

The 2019 university exam entry levels will be available for the students on the morning of Tuesday, as the Ministry of Education announced.

This year a total of 79,631 candidates will be admitted to Universities, and there are about 100 new departments.

Interested parties will be able to access the results through the Ministry of Education’s online platform https://results.it.minedu.gov.gr/ by typing:

(a) their eight-digit code number;

(b) the four initial letters of their personal information (Last Name – First Name – Last Name – Last Name).