233 out of 234 House Dems just agreed to let biological men take over women’s athletics

Democrats assure us they’re committed to women’s well-being. In fact, the first sentence on the Democratic National Committee’s “Women” page reads, “we are committed to ensuring full equality for women.”

But now women are facing the brutal reality of full equality, thanks to H.R.5, the Equality Act bill.

The bill aims to amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to include protections for sexual orientation and gender identity. If made into law, this would open female athletic teams at public schools to transgender females — people otherwise known as men.

Every House Democrat but one has co-sponsored the bill. The lone left-leaning holdout is Rep. Dan Lipinski. Defending his actions in a statement to Roll Call, Lipinski said the bill would have potentially “damaging and unforeseen consequences for Americans’ religious freedom.”

Surprisingly, two Republicans also co-sponsored the bill. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick and Rep. John Katko joined the ranks of Democrats in their support of the act.

Don’t be fooled by the flowery wording of the bill and its promises of equality. It would do nothing but gut women’s sports and shred the confidence of any budding female athlete in the process.

As we’ve seen before, transgenders crossing over into the sports of the opposite sex can result in “competition” that is so nonexistent, it’s almost hilarious.

