24-our strike by journalists

The Journalists’ Union of Athens Daily Newspapers (ESIEA) declared a 24-hour-strike from Thursday, December 14 6 am until Friday, December 15 6 am. The journalist’s union is taking part in the nation-wide 24-hours-strike along with the Civil Servants’ Confederation (ADEDY) and of the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) protesting the harsh austerity measures adopted by the Greek government that are affecting all the Greek workers, especially those employed in the media.