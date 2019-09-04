24th Annual Workshop on International Space Station Radiation Monitoring in Athens

This international meeting, hosted in Athens for the first time since its commencement in 1996, will last until September 5, 2019

Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis and Deputy Research and Technology Minister Christos Dimas on Tuesday stressed the importance that the government attaches to Greece being present in space exploration and to support the scientific community as well as entrepreneurship in this direction, ANA reports.

The ministers were speaking at the 24th Annual Workshop on Radiation Monitoring for the International Space Station.

This international meeting, hosted in Athens for the first time since its commencement in 1996, will last until September 5, 2019, with the participation of senior executives from all space organizations and a variety of executives in the space sector.

Source: tornosnews