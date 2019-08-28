Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to visit the Metropolis of Sweden

The Patriarche will attend the celebration of the semi-centennial of the Holy Metropolis of Sweden and All Scandinavia

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is scheduled to visit the Metropolis of Sweden. Follwoing is the press release of his visit:

Dearly Beloved,

I am writing to personally invite you to attend the celebration of the semi-centennial of the Holy Metropolis of Sweden and All Scandinavia, which His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew will honor with His presence.

Patriarch Bartholomew will be accompanied by His Eminence Archbishop Sotirios of Canada, His Eminence Metropolitan Athenagoras of Kydonies, the Rev. Deacon Vosporios Magkafas, Mr. Panteleimon Vingas, and Mr. Vasileios Grigoriadis.

On Sunday, September 29, 2019, His All-Holiness will preside over the Divine Liturgy and dedication of the Metropolis’ newly renovated spaces, followed by a reception in His honor.

Schedule of Events on Sunday, September 29, 2019

 10:00 a.m. Patriarchal Divine Liturgy at the St. George Cathedral in Stockholm (92 Birger Jarlsgatan, Stockholm 11420)

 12:00 noon. Dedication of the Museum of Hellenic-Christian Heritage, Library, Archive of Heirlooms, new parish priests’ offices, and children’s playground, on site at the Cathedral

 1:00 p.m. Reception in honor of His All-Holiness at the Cathedral’s Fellowship Hall

In the Lord’s Service,

† Metropolitan Cleopas of Sweden