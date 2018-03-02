28 killed in terrorist attack near French Embassy in Burkina Faso (video)

At least 28 people have been killed in a terrorist attack near the French embassy in Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou, AFP reports, citing French and African security sources.

Police had previously confirmed that four shooters were neutralized and three more attackers killed in the incident. Approximately 50 people were injured in the attacks, according to Reuters, which cites government spokesman Remi Dandjinou. The dead include two paramilitary gendarmes, who were killed defending the French embassy, said Dandjinou while speaking on national television.

A number of locations were targeted in the capital of the West African nation on Friday, including Ouagadougou’s French embassy, nearby army headquarters, and prime minister’s office, by suspected Islamic extremists.

Initial eyewitness reports told of masked gunmen with backpacks attacking guards at the entrance to the army headquarters, which followed an explosion. A separate attack was later launched near the prime minister’s office, according to a police statement. Security units were deployed to the scene near the French embassy, also targeted in the coordinated attack.

source: rt