28-Year-Old man dies at Grand Canyon Skywalk

A man visiting the Grand Canyon Skywalk has died after apparently leaping hundreds of feet to his death, Grand Canyon West spokesman David Leibowitz confirms to PEOPLE.

The body of a 28-year-old man was recovered by authorities Sunday morning after he climbed the bridge’s safety barrier and jumped around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, the spokesman said.

The man has not been identified.

The Skywalk, a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge, is a popular tourist destination that extends 70 feet out of the rim of the Grand Canyon, according to its website.

It’s approximately a 500-foot to 800-foot vertical drop below from the bridge, the Associated Press reports.

