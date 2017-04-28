29-year-old mother of 3 gone missing (photos)

Greek police have issued a “silver alert” for a 29-year-old mother of three from the area of Menidi, Attica who has gone missing. Gianna Chatzimanolakis has been missing since Tuesday, April 25. Her sister, Anastasia, revealed to protothema.gr that the family think she might be suffering from depression. “She just disappeared. She hadn’t told us anything. She didn’t have anywhere to go to. She said nothing to her husband. She didn’t take, keys, a car, a phone nor any id”, the sister said. Anastasia went on to say that the family have no indications that she is dead, adding that the search for her Gianna is ongoing. “The police precinct and coastguard of Perama are the only authorities that have been involved in my sister’s case the past few days”, adding that the family had declared her disappearance to the Police precinct of Menidi, who had called them for official depositions.



