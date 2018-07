No damage or injuries were reported

A 4.3 earthquake hit the island of Samos at 11:18, with the epicentre at the Marathokampos Beach and the depth at 10 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt throughout the island.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

Earlier, a 3.3 magnitude earthquake had rocked the island at 9:44 am in Samos, 5 kilometers west of the island.