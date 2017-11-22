3.5 tremor hits Thessaloniki

Nov, 22 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Earthquake struck a little after 9pm

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit Thessaloniki in Macedonia a little after 9 pm. The epicentre was 30km to the west of the city. According to the Geophysics Institute of the University of Thessaloniki the depth was approximately 6km.

