3.5 tremor hits Thessaloniki

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit Thessaloniki in Macedonia a little after 9 pm. The epicentre was 30km to the west of the city. According to the Geophysics Institute of the University of Thessaloniki the depth was approximately 6km.
Earthquake struck a little after 9pm
