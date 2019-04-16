3.600-year-old Bronze Age shipwreck found off Antalya coast (video)

It carried one and a half tons of copper bullion from Cyprus inside its hold

A team of Turkish underwater researchers last week discovered what they believe to be the world’s oldest shipwreck, from approximately 1600 B.C, greekreporter.com notes in the article.

According to the Turkish provincial governor’s office, the 3,600-year-old Bronze Age shipwreck was discovered off the shores of Antalya province in southern Turkey.

Members of the Antalya University’s Underwater Research Department located the 14-meter (46 foot) long merchant ship, which has one and a half tons of copper bullion inside its hold.

