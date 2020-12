It is the second in the past weeks

A minor 3.9 magnitude earthquake was reported near the coastal town of Nafpaktos. The quake struck 13 kilometers southeast of the town.

Nafpaktos is a seaside town of Etoloakarnania in the Gulf of Corinth. It is built between Antirrio and the mouth of the river Mornos, in the southeastern part of the prefecture, and has a population of 13,415 inhabitants.

