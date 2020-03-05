“300” movie star Gerard Butler to be Olympic torch bearer in Sparta

The Hollywood star will carry the Olympic Flame from the Byzantine castle town of Mystras to Sparta for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Actor Gerard Butler, who played the role of King Leonidas of Sparta in the movie “300”, will return to Sparta for a series of events to celebrate the 2,500-year anniversary from the battle of Thermopylae, as Athens News Agency reports.

Among others, Butler will run in the Olympic Torch relay on March 13, carrying the Olympic Flame from the Byzantine castle town of Mystras to Sparta for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.The Hollywood actor was invited to take part in the events by Roi Danali Apostolopoulou, which was pronounced honorary ambassador of Sparti by the city’s mayor Petros Doukas. Apostolopoulou had the idea and took the initiative to invite Butler to be a torch-bearer, an invitation he accepted with pleasure.

