35th Authentic Athens Marathon underway. Celebrities show up in force again (photos)

Nov, 12 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Three Kenyans wins 3 top spots

Related

The winner of the 35th Authentic 42km Marathon was Kenyan runner of Kenya Samuel Kalalei – Second and third places went to his compatriots Lucas Rotich and Mark Kosgey Kiptoo, while Kostas Geleauzos was the first Greek to finish.

Earlier, the 5km road event started, where there were many participants, including Potami party, Stavros Theodorakis, who told reporters he would be heading to the elections booths after the race, referring to the elections being held for the centre-left.

The start of the 10 km race was given by the Mayor of Athens Giorgos Kaminis at 08:45, from Amalias Avenue, at the Megado Bodossaki juncture.
A series of traffic diversions and road closures have been put into effect since Friday for the events.

A number of Greek celebrities also showed once again and run some of the minor races.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

ant

ant4

ant6

ant7

ant8

 ant9

ant10

ant11

ant13

Stamatina Tsimtisli

ant2

Yiannis Chatzigeorgiou

ant3

Nikos Syrigos, Savvas Poumbouras, Myronas Stratis

ant5

mar1

mar2

mar3

mar4

mar5

mar6

mar7

mar8

mar9

Tags With: